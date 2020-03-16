AL announces revised programs for Mujib Year





Awami League has announced revised programs for the Mujib Year marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader declared the programs after a secretariat meeting of AL at the party president's Dhanmondi political office in the city.







The programs includes hoisting of party flags atop all AL offices across the country including Bangabandhu Bhaban and AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office at 6am on March 17, paying homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait at 7am.





Besides, a delegation of the party's central working committee led by AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay homage to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his mazar (shrine) at Tungipara in Gopalganj and join a doa mahfil there on that day.





Children's assemblage, book fair and cultural function will also be held on the occasion as Bangabandhu's birthday is the National Children's Day, reports BSS.





Special prayers will be arranged at all religious institutions across the country while orphans and destitute people will be distributed special foods.





Under the initiative of Dhaka City North AL, orphans and destitute people will be given foods and sweets on the premises of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and Banani Karail slum. Identical programs will be held across the country.





Fireworks will be arranged at 8.30 pm simultaneously across the country including in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban and AL Bangabandhu Avenue central office, Rabindra Sarobar, Hatirjheel, historic Suhrawardy Udyan, Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) on Dhaka University campus and Jatiya Sangsad.





Under the initiative of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee, special television programs will be aired simultaneously at all electronic media after 8.30 pm.





AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain and Mirza Azam, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Advocate Mrinal Kanti Das, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were present on the occasion, among others.





