'Follow values of Bangabandhu'

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahaman's political and social values made him move in the right direction with a view to building a country where people irrespective caste, creed and religion enjoy equal and just share of development and prosperity.





But, now having not been imbued with the vision of Bangabandhu, the politicians do their jobs without paying attention to what the people, especially the downtrodden, really desire, the speakers opined at a seminar in the capital on Sunday.







The seminar titled Bangabandhu's The Unfinished Memoirs: A Review, organized by the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) at its auditorium, BIISS Chairman Ambassador M Fazlul Karim in the chair, was addressed by noted academics and civil servants. Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen who was the chief guest, said Bangabandhu left behind an outstanding ideology.







He called for following the political ideology and social values, together with fair and just attitude that are to be followed by all. He called for following the ideals, principles and values of Bangabandhu in order to build a nation where people of all strata will enjoy equitable share of development and live without fear, the Foreign Minister has added.





Earlier the BIISS Chairman AmbassadorM Fazlul Karim in his inaugural speech he said Bangabandhu worked for down-trodden people and hated conspiratorial politics. Bangabandhu also worked for world peace and tried to ensure the rights of the oppressed people.





The BIISS Director General Major General Md Emdad Ul Bari said in his welcome address that Bangabandhu sacrificed his entire life for the country. He was a teacher of the non-communal concept and his political thought always fascinated the attention of the people of all strata.





Professor Dr. Syed Anwar Huasin presented Bangabandhu's Bengali Nationalism at the seminar. He said in his keynote paper that Bangabandhu's brand of nationalism created independent Bangladesh. Bengali nationalism is the embodiment of national unity and solidarity along with the heritage of Bengali language, he said.





Associate Professor Dr. Md Rafiqul Islam of the Department of Peace and Conflicts Studies, University of Dhaka in his paper titled Bangabandhu in the Global Context stated that Bangabandhu was the initiator of a fair social and political ideology.







People will get lesson on how to distinguish right path from the wrong issues from this ideology. He fought for equal rights, stood against racism and slaughtering of democratic values around the world. He dedicated his life for justice, peace and the principle of neutrality.





Dr. Muhammad Shahadat Hossain Siddiquee, Professor, Department of Economics, University of Dhaka said in his paper that the economic method of redistributing from existing state of resources opens privilege to the poorer class of the people. Equality and equity are not synonymous. Equity means the poor will get their need-based opportunity from the existing resources. Bangabandhu believed the philosophy of redistribution for the oppressed.





Dr. Shamsul Alam, Member,General Economic Division, Bangladesh Planning Commission has stated in his keynote paper titled Bangabanmdhu's Global Vision: Peace and Emancipation that Bangabandhu sacrificed his life by forming a well crafted state in three and a half years. He formed a planning commission in nineteen days from his arrival to independent Bangladesh.





Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation Chairman Dr. Qazi Khaliquzzaman Ahmad stated in paper titled Bangabandhu: An Epic of a Nation's Struggle for Self-determination that Bangabandhu turned gradually into Khoka, Mujib, Bangabandhu and Father of the Nation by successfully moving political foresightedness.





