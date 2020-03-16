152 Italy-returnees quarantined

A total of 152 Italy returnees arrived here and were taken to Ashkona Hajj camp for COVID-19 screening. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



As many as 152 Bangladeshis returned home from Italy on Sunday were quarantined at capital's Ashkona Hajj Camp soon after they landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the morning. But the family members of some returnees waited outside the camp alleged that the dormitories lacked facilities with no physicians and enough food and drinking water.





However, Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) denied the allegations at a press briefing in the capital and said, '' We served them breakfast and water soon after their arrival and all necessary arrangements have been made.'' Meanwhile, a total of 2,314 persons who arrived in Bangladesh recently were put on quarantine at their respective homes across the country, said IEDCR.





Professor Flora said, ''Ten persons are in isolation and four in quarantine at different hospitals.''The IEDCR received 3,706 calls on its hotline in the past 24 hours to Sunday noon, among which, 3,671 were related to coronavirus.





Professor Flora urged all suspected COVID-19 patients not to go to the IEDCR directly for tests. "If you doubt that you're infected, inform us over phone and we will instruct the next step. But please don't come to IEDCR directly. Our medical teams will visit suspected coronavirus patients' house and collect samples for test if needed,'' she said.







The IEDCR tested the samples of 231 people in the last 24 hours.Two more Bangladeshis were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday raising the number to five. Coronavirus has so far killed at least six thousand people across the globe with more than 161,000 cases of infection. China tops the list with 3.199 deaths followed by European nation Italy with 1,441. Iran has recorded 724 deaths followed by Spain with 208.





