Modi suggests coronavirus fund for Saarc



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday suggested the creation of an emergency fund with "voluntary contributions" to counter the novel coronavirus in Saarc nations -- India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka.







He said India can start with an "initial offer" of $10 million. "We are assembling a Rapid Response Team of doctors and specialists in India, along with testing kits and other equipment. They will be on stand-by, to be placed at your disposal, if required".







Modi said this during a videoconference with Saarc leaders to evolve a joint strategy to fight the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the videoconference from Dhaka with other Saarc member countries. The videoconference began at 5:00 pm (New Delhi time) and concluded at 5:30pm (Bangladesh time).





Narendra Modi laid emphasis on staying vigilant saying they must succeed together as the countries are still in an unknown situation. "'Prepare, but don't panic' has been our guiding mantra. We have to avoid knee-jerk reactions," Modi said, adding that the Saarc region has so far seen 150 cases. He said they started screening entry into India from mid-January itself, while also gradually increasing restrictions on travel.





The step-by-step approach has helped avoid panic, Modi said adding, "We've made special efforts to reach out to vulnerable groups."





He said they have worked to quickly ramp up capacity in their system, including through training their medical staff across the country "We also responded to the call of our people abroad. We evacuated nearly 1,400 Indians from different countries. We also similarly helped some of the citizens of our neighborhood countries," Modi said.Modi thanked all for joining this special interaction at a short notice. "I specially thank our friend Prime Minister Oli who has joined us almost immediately after his recent surgery," he said.





Earlier, announcing his idea of a collaboration among the Saarc nations, Modi had tweeted: "Timely action for a healthier planet. Tomorrow at 5 PM, leaders of SAARC nations will discuss, via conferencing, a roadmap to fight the challenge of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. I am confident that our coming together will lead to effective outcomes and benefit our citizens".





In response to Modi's tweet, the leaders of Saarc nations including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina welcomed the proposal of the Indian premier and gave their consent to join the videoconference.





Alongside the Bangladesh premier, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli took part in the videoconference. Pakistan's State Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza represented Islamabad in the summit.The number of coronavirus cases in India reached 107 on Sunday, with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of cases -- 31.





Indian High Commission in Dhaka organized a program on Sunday at its office to telecast the video conference. Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sreemoti Riva Ganguly Das said that necessary, prompt and combined actions by all the concerned countries can prevent the spread of coronavirus in South Asia. The program was attended by diplomats, politicians, academic scholars, journalists and eminent citizens.





It was criticized that while the heads of governments of all the SAARC countries participated in the video conference, a state minister of Pakistan attended the event. Foreign affairs analysts have further said that Pakistan made irrelevant and indecorous reference to the Kashmir issue during the video conference while it was based on finding ways to tackle coronavirus.





