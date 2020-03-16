Queen quits Palace fearing coronavirus





The Queen has quit Buckingham Palace over coronavirus fears after Corbra crisis talks, it emerged last night. Her Majesty, 93, has been taken to Windsor Castle with plans in place to quarantine her and Prince Philip, 98, at Sandringham if the outbreak worsens.







The news comes as Britain's coronavirus death rate almost doubled today as ten more people died, bringing total deaths to 21.A royal source told The Sun: 'She is in good health but it was thought best to move her. A lot of her staff are a bit panicky over coronavirus, reports dailymail.co.uk.





'The Queen has met a lot of people there until recently. But she is weeks away from her 94th birthday and advisers believe it is best to get her out of harm's way.' On Friday, Her Majesty's upcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.







She is also said to have been advised to cancel her annual garden parties in May and June in order to reduce the spread of coronavirus.





It comes after she was earlier this month reported to have vowed not to let the outbreak stop her from performing her duties and to set an example by 'keeping calm and carrying on' until there is 'compelling advice to the contrary'.





As the Queen moved however, it was revealed that a building in Windsor Great Park was closed for a deep clean after three people showed symptoms similar to those of Covid-19.





The Savill Building is closed over the weekend for the clean to take place.A statement on the park's website said: 'As a precautionary measure we have taken the decision to close The Savill Building over the weekend to conduct a deep clean of the premises, after becoming aware of three individuals, who are showing symptoms similar to those of Covid-19, having been on site.





'Whilst these are not confirmed cases we feel that this is a prudent step that prioritizes the health and wellbeing of our employees and visitors.





'We continue to monitor the situation and Government's public health guidance closely. The rest of Windsor Great Park remains open as usual.'





The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall had already pulled out of their spring overseas tour just days before it was due to begin, raising the prospect that more royal engagements could face cancellation in the coming weeks.





The Queen, 93, was due to visit the Bentley Motors Factory in Crewe, and the Jodrell Bank Observatory and Square Kilometer Array Global Headquarters in Macclesfield on March 19.





She was also due to visit Camden on March 26 but full details of the trip had not yet been released.Charles and Camilla had been due to start their spring tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan on March 17. It would have marked the first time a royal has visited Cyprus since the Queen in 1993.





Leave Your Comments