Govt to remove Kurigram DC: Minister



State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said, the Deputy Commissioner of Kurigram Sultana Pervin would face departmental action as the allegations involving irregularities were primarily proved against her.







''The government will remove her following necessary procedures,'' Farhad Hossain told journalists at the secretariat on Sunday. The High Court on Sunday expressed surprise over the arrest and sentence of journalist Ariful Islam and said,'' Is he (Ariful) the top terrorist of the country as a team of 40 members had to raid his house at midnight?''





After hearing a writ petition, a bench of Justice Ashraful Kamal and Justice Sardar Rashed Jahangir ordered the state lawyer to submit the copy of the verdict which jailed Kurgram journalist Ariful Islam and other necessary documents today (Monday).







Meanwhile, Ariful Islam, the Kurigram correspondent of online news portal Bangla Tribune got released from jail on Sunday afternoon, a day after he was sentenced to one year jail by a mobile court for 'possessing liquor and hem'.





Sirajuddoula, the judge of additional district magistrate court granted the bail prayer which was filed by Kurigram Press Club President Ahsan Habib Nilu. Advocate Sakhawat Hossain who stood for Ariful in the court, said this.However, Ariful's wife Mostarima Sardar Nitu told local journalists, ''We know nothing about the bail and we did not go to any lawyer for my husband's bail.''





Meanwhile, Zakir Hossain, acting divisional commissioner of Rangpur, said on Sunday, ''I have received the probe report over the incident from Abu Taher Masud Rana, additional divisional commissioner of Rangpur and it's being forwarded to the cabinet division today (Sunday).''







Speaking on the report and the arrest move Zakir Hossain said, ''Conducting a mobile court at midnight is not wise and the process of the move was wrong.''Journalist Ariful Islam (36) was arrested on Friday midnight from his Kurigram town house and sentenced him to one year's jail by a mobile court on the same night on charges of 'possessing liquor and hemp'.



His wife Mostarima Sardar Nitu claimed that at the time of the arrest, the plain-cloth men physically tortured her husband and he was assaulted for second time at the DC office by the same people. There is widespread allegation that the mobile court was conducted in line with the directives of Sultana Pervin, the DC of Kurigram.



Ariful Islam ran a number of news items against irregularities of DC Sultana Pervin and her administration including recruitment process.



However, she denied the allegation and said she was not aware of the raid.Ariful ran a report over an attempt by the DC to name a renovated pond after her. People of different sections including journalists criticized the activities of the mobile court which jailed Kurigram journalist Ariful Islam.





Leave Your Comments