Banking turmoil spoils stock markets



Liquidity crisis, capital deficit, corruption and irregularities in the country's banking sector are putting highly detrimental effects on stock markets. Most of the banks and financial institutions are going through a heavily depressive patch because of escalating amounts of defaulted loans. Bangladesh's banking sector is currently inflicted with defaulted loans of nearly 2 trillion taka. The condition of most of the banks in stock markets is very unhealthy as well. For this reason stock markets are not being able to bounce back.





Share prices of different banks during 2011 were as follows: AB Bank Limited BDT 181.50; IFIC Bank Limited BDT 165.00; National Bank Limited BDT 201.00; ICB Islamic Bank Limited BDT 24.50; Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited BDT 90.00; Al Arafah Islami Bank Limited BDT 110.00; Prime Bank Limited BDT 99.90; Southeast Bank Limited BDT 71.00; Dhaka Bank Limited BDT 86.00; National Credit and Commerce Bank Limited BDT 84.00; Social Islami Bank Limited BDT 56.00; Standard Bank Limited BDT 72.40; One Bank Limited BDT 122.00; Bank Asia Limited BDT 94.98; Mercantile Bank Limited BDT 68.00; Exim Bank Limited BDT 90.00; Jamuna Bank Limited BDT 68.00; Premier Bank Limited BDT 74.20.





On the other hand, share prices of the above banks on 15 March 2020 were as follows: AB Bank Limited BDT 6.7; IFIC Bank Limited BDT 8.6; National Bank Limited BDT 6.7; ICB Islamic Bank Limited BDT 2.8; Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited BDT 16.8; Al Arafah Islami Bank Limited BDT 14.6; Prime Bank Limited BDT 14.0; Southeast Bank Limited BDT 11.2; Dhaka Bank Limited BDT 9.7; National Credit and Commerce Bank Limited BDT 11.4; Social Islami Bank Limited BDT 11.8; Standard Bank Limited BDT 7.9; One Bank Limited BDT 8.7; Bank Asia Limited BDT 16.0; Mercantile Bank Limited BDT 10.4; Exim Bank Limited BDT 8.6; Jamuna Bank Limited BDT 15.9; Premier Bank Limited BDT 9.9.





Share prices of different financial institutions have plunged too. The share prices of some of the financial institutions during 2011 were as follows: United Finance Limited BDT 250; MIDAS Financing Limited BDT 236.10; First Finance Limited BDT 203; People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited BDT 320; Prime Finance and Investment Limited BDT 514; Premier Leasing and Financial Services Limited BDT 129.90; Islamic Finance and Investment Limited BDT 114.98; Lanka Bangla Finance Limited BDT 570; Union Capital Limited BDT 269.80; Bangladesh Finance Limited BDT 285; International Leasing and Financial Services Limited BDT 295; FAS Finance and Investment Limited BDT 117.50; Bay Leasing and Investment Limited BDT 328.20.





Share prices of the above financial institutions on 15 March 2020 were as follows: United Finance Limited BDT 12.50; MIDAS Financing Limited BDT 9.50; First Finance Limited BDT 4.80; People's Leasing and Financial Services Limited BDT 3.00; Prime Finance and Investment Limited BDT 6.10; Premier Leasing and Financial Services Limited BDT 4.80; Islamic Finance and Investment Limited BDT 12.10; Lanka Bangla Finance Limited BDT 12.60; Union Capital Limited BDT 4.70; Bangladesh Finance Limited BDT 7.70; International Leasing and Financial Services Limited BDT 4.40; FAS Finance and Investment Limited BDT 3.80; Bay Leasing and Investment Limited BDT 11.10.





The above figures categorically show that share prices of a great deal of banks and financial institutions have immensely gone down. As a result anger and disappointment are prevailing among investors.





Bangladesh Bank's former Deputy Governor Khondaker Ibrahim Khaled said to The Asian Age, "The regulatory authorities should take immediate steps to recover stock markets from the ongoing crisis. It is vital to restore people's confidence on stock markets. Otherwise things may get worse in days to come."





Professor Dr. Abul Barkat, President of Bangladesh Economics Association, told The Asian Age, "The regulatory authorities should find out the real causes behind the constant fall of share prices and necessary actions should be implemented without delay."





