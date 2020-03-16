Bangabandhu's thoughts and tomorrow's Bangladesh



Martin Luther King Jr. once said, "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that."





The world's greatest orators of all times include John F Kennedy, Winston Churchill, Abraham Lincoln, Fidel Castro, Leonid Brezhnev, Cicero, Franklin Roosevelt, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and some other phenomenal leaders. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is also regarded as one of the finest speakers of all times.







Bangabandhu's name invariably comes up when we talk about Nelson Mandela or Mahatma Gandhi. Both Nelson Mandela and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman spent a long time inside prison while fighting for securing the rights of their people.





Bangabandhu never changed his ideology while he was facing torment from the Pakistan authorities. He never bowed down to undue pressure. Bangabandhu delivered his speech in the United Nations General Assembly in Bengali right after the independence of Bangladesh. Bangabandhu's life and work remain an example for generations to come. Bangabandhu's achievements and love for the people of Bangladesh have made him immortal.





High Court has recently declared Joy Bangla as our national slogan. We are grateful to High Court for this. It may be recalled that once upon a time people in Bangladesh were barred from chanting Joy Bangla slogan publicly and officially.





The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has recognized Bangabandhu's 7th March speech as part of world heritage. Bangabandhu said in his speech on 7th March, "This struggle is for our independence, for our emancipation". He often said, "I am on the side of the downtrodden masses." Cuban leader Fidel Castro said in 1973, "I haven't seen Himalayas but I have seen Sheikh Mujib". The stature and timeless glory of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman can be realized from this saying by Fidel Castro.







Unfortunately at present we can see the rise of religious fundamentalists and fanatical gangs in our country. Communal parties do not support the peaceful coexistence of the people of different religious beliefs. Radical Islamic parties do not believe in manmade laws. They want to administer the country in a theocratic way. These things contradict with the spirit of the Liberation War of 1971.





Extremist Islamic groups even do not pay respect to Bangladesh's national flag, national anthem and constitution.





Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is the bridgework between Bangladesh's present and future. Bangabandhu led us all the way from darkness to light. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman struggled all his life for the betterment of the people of Bangladesh. Bangladesh gained independence through the uncompromising leadership of Bangabandhu.







The greatest tragedy in the country's history hit Bangladesh on 15 August 1975 when Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated with most of his family members. We are lucky that Bangabandhu's two daughters Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana were abroad during the assassination in 1975. Otherwise we would never be able to implement Bangabandhu's visions and dreams.





Democracy, transparency, good governance and development cannot be detached from each other. A country's democratic process faces impediments if good governance cannot prevail smoothly. Besides, good governance cannot be constituted without accountability in all organizations belonging to government and private sectors. Everything in a democratic state is done for the welfare of people.





The people of Bangladesh will enthusiastically celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 17th March 2020 while the golden jubilee of the country's independence is going to be observed in 2021. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is another name for Bangladesh. Bangladesh would not have been created if Bangabandhu was not born.





Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a glorified political leader in the whole world. In the same way in the present time his daughter Sheikh Hasina is one of the most applauded leaders globally.











Bangabandhu is an imperishable leader of the third world. His charismatic qualities are still adulated by historians and political analysts. I wrote an article titled "Sheikh Hasina and Raoul Wallenberg in history" which appeared in The Asian Age on 16 October 2017 highlighting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's humanitarian role over the Rohingya crisis. This article was admired by the Cabinet.





Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman brought us independence through his uncompromising fight and endeavours. He envisioned dreams for a prosperous Bangladesh where people of all religions would be able to live in harmony. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been making the best of her efforts to materialize the intentions of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by implementing Vision 2021 and Vision 2041. Sheikh Hasina's measures have transformed Bangladesh into a development role model.





Per capita income of Bangladeshi people has mounted to 1900 dollars which was below one thousand dollars a few years back. Widespread electrification and digital technologies have expedited and broadly facilitated the life of general people across Bangladesh. This is how we are moving towards the Golden Bengal that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had visualized.





At the same time we need to be careful about the tricks of the anti-independence groups who work stealthily to jeopardize Bangladesh's socio-political advancement and to stain the government's image. We know about the financial turmoil, banking scams, casino scams, Papiya scam and steep fall of share prices which have hit news headlines over and over again.





We are also alarmed at the rise of religious bigots who have emerged through communal organizations like Jamaat and Hefazat-E-Islam. The government will have to stay alert all the time to baffle all conspiracies.





Bangabandhu once said, "The lackeys are eating up everything." It's an alarming point to be noted that while the Prime Minister has been working with all her efforts to upgrade the country's status in terms of everything, some unscrupulous and immoral people around us are hatching vicious plots and stratagems to obstruct the development process of Bangladesh.







They aim to embarrass the government as well as they harbor the evil target to defame Bangladesh in the global arena through false propaganda and suspicious activities.





Allegations from grassroots show that a bunch of infiltrators and opportunists who do not believe in the ideology of Bangabandhu are downgrading the ruling party's image.







These people are responsible for some of the mishaps which have smudged the government's honor. They bar devoted leaders and activists even from meeting Sheikh Hasina.





These harmful entities should be eliminated from Awami League without delay so that the success stories of the government do not get undermined. Leaders with tested and proven background should be placed in the key posts.







Case studies on Zimbabwe, Greece, Pakistan and some other countries show that uncontrolled financial rackets and banking woes plunged these countries into abysmal catastrophes. We should execute strong measures immediately to rectify our banks, stock markets and financial institutions so that Bangladesh does not confront similar consequences.





Ethical values are declining among the people. Telling lies has become more popular than speaking out the truth. False messages unfortunately have a faster pace to cross remote distances though the ethical strength of truth is invariably much superior.







Sometimes people prefer to tell a sweeter lie instead of unfolding a bitter truth. It happens in personal relationships, in business, in politics, in corporate life and so on. But no matter how much we try to cover up reality with false canopies, the visage of truth gets exposed sooner or later by virtue of its own sublimity.





The government should mobilize a drive to identify the saboteurs who are working under cover of a fair camouflage to subvert the ruling party's beneficial programs for the wellbeing of the people of Bangladesh. At the same time people who love Bangladesh and who want Bangladesh to move forward should also remain cautious about backstabbers.





We will have to establish equal rights for everyone. All people of Bangladesh should be enabled to avail equitable privileges. Otherwise socio-economic justice cannot be constituted in the country. An inclusive economic approach is required to deliver the boons of development to the doorstep of all Bangladeshi citizens. It cannot be done without establishing transparency.





I pay my heartfelt tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members who were murdered on 15 August 1975. May their souls rest in peace. While concluding, a few words of Socrates can be quoted, "The end of life is to be like God, and the soul following God will be like Him."





The writer is a diplomat,

entrepreneur, author and Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age



