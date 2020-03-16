Hasina for SAARC strategy to fight coronavirus

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressing the virtual summit on combating coronavirus or COVID-19 from her official Ganabhaban residence on Sunday. -Focus Bangla



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday called for strong collaboration among SAARC nations in devising a collective strategy in combating coronavirus as she joined a videoconference with her counterparts and leaders in the region.





She said, "We need to devise a strong SAARC-wide strategy to combat this public health threat and to protect our citizens," Sheikh Hasina said this while addressing the videoconference on COVID-19 from her official Ganabhaban residence.







The Bangladesh premier said, "We believe it's extremely important to establish an institution to prevent and fight against any public health threat in the South Asian region in future. Bangladesh will be happy to host such institution if you all kindly agree."





"We need to forge collaboration through our collective capacity, expertise and resources. The whole world is suffering. I think for the first time it is happening."







"To continue this dialogue at the technical level, our (Saarc) health ministers, health secretaries and relevant health experts can also have this kind of videoconferences to discuss specific areas of cooperation," the Bangladesh Prime Minister proposed, saying WHO South-East Asia Regional Director may be invited to these videoconferences.





Sheikh Hasina thanked the Indian premier for initiating this useful videoconference adding "I look forward to being in touch with you all, Excellencies, as required and hopefully together we can ensure safety of our peoples in this pandemic situation".





she also thanked the Indian premier for bringing and hosting 23 of Bangladeshi students from Wuhan in China along with Indian students during the quarantine period.







About Bangladesh preparation, she said Bangladesh successfully check entry of the virus through strong surveillance and rigorous checks-up at all international airports, sea ports and land ports.





"As of now, we had only 3 COVID-19 imported cases. They have already recovered. There are two new imported cases, from Europe. We have no local or community transmission of any COVlD-19 case," she said.





Hasina said the government has formed a national committee to provide guidance to concerned people from all ministries at all levels.





"We've also undertaken massive awareness raising campaigns everywhere in Bangladesh through all available media including social media," she said.





The premier said her party Awami League at all levels are active in awareness raising, while local body representatives are vigilant to enforce home quarantine, if necessary.Sheikh Hasina said the government has kept four newly-built hospital, including the Kuwait Moitree Hospital, in Dhaka dedicated to exclusively deal with COVID-19 patients.





"In addition, there is one more hospital in Rajshahi, to exclusively handle COVlD-19 patients. We have also earmarked separate beds in every hospital in all districts to treat COVlD-19 patients," she said.The premier said a few vacant buildings have been identified where makeshift hospitals can be established in case there is any such need.





"We've also trained health workers at the upazila level. Schoolchildren are also being trained to follow necessary personal hygiene," she added.Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has stockpiles for testing kits, infra-red thermometers, isolation gowns and masks.







Leave Your Comments