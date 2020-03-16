Biles hits back at happy birthday tweet





Simone Biles reiterated her call for an independent investigation into the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal as she responded to a tweet from USA Gymnastics wishing her happy birthday.





Nassar, USA Gymnastics' ex-doctor, was jailed for life for abusing more than 250 athletes, including Biles and members of the Olympic teams.





"How about you amaze me and do the right thing - have an independent investigation," said the 23-year-old.





Biles is the most decorated US gymnast.





She has won 19 world titles and four Olympic gold medals.





In January, USA Gymnastics announced a plan to pay a $215m (£164m) settlement to the group of athletes abused by Nassar, who was sentenced to up to 300 years in jail in 2018.





In a 2018 interview with the BBC, Biles said she was "relieved" after speaking out about Nassar after feeling "a lot of pressure" to keep the truth to herself for so long.

