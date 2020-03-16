Published:  11:44 AM, 16 March 2020

China's power generation decreases in first two months

China's power generation decreases in first two months


China's power generation decreased in the first two months of this year, down 8.2 percent year on year, official data showed Monday.

Electricity output hit about 1.03 trillion kilowatt-hours during this period, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

A breakdown of the data showed a sharp decline of hydropower electricity generation, which fell 11.9 percent year on year.

Coal-fired electricity generation went down 8.9 percent, while solar power climbed 12 percent year on year.

In the first two months, nuclear and wind power generation saw a decline of 2.2 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Asia

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »