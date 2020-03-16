Saudi returnee fined for breaching home quarantine rules









A mobile court on Sunday fined a Saudi Arabia returnee Tk 10,000 for violating rules of home quarantine amid a global coronavirus outbreak.





Lal Miah, 40, son of Taru Miah, is a resident of Brammonbari village of Saturia upazila.





The government has made it compulsory for Bangladeshis returning from abroad to undergo 14-day quarantine.





Lal Miah went out of his house during his quarantine period.





A mobile court, led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Ashraful Alam, fined him around 6pm.





The incident will serve as a warning for other returnees, many of whom are reportedly roaming around without completing quarantine.





Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday said that people coming to Bangladesh from infected countries will be kept in compulsory quarantine.





“Anyone violating the directive will be jailed and fined,” he said.





The move is part of the government’s initiative to control the spread of coronavirus which has so far killed more than 6,500 people globally.





Bangladesh reported its first cases earlier this month and two others this week. The first three patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital.





