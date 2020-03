An unidentified man was killed in a reported gunfight with members of Detective Branch (DB) in Nagdarpar area of Khilgaon in the capital early Monday.





Sadekul Islam, sub-inspector of Khilgaon Police Station, said they recovered a body around 3:45am after being informed about a gunfight.





Later, the body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.





He said the deceased appeared to be about 30 years old.

Leave Your Comments