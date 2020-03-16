Published:  12:40 PM, 16 March 2020

DU shut down over coronavirus fear

Dhaka University will remain closed from March 18 to 28.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman made the announcement at a press briefing.


