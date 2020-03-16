Coronavirus: Bangladesh shuts down educational institutions









Bangladesh is shutting down all educational institutions from March 17 to March 31 amid a global coronavirus outbreak.





“The official order will be published on Monday afternoon,” Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury told UNB.





The death toll from coronavirus or COVID-19 reached 6,518 globally as of Monday.





Also Read - DU shut down over coronavirus fear





It has so far infected 169,719 people around the world, according to worldometer.





COVID-19 is affecting 157 countries and territories around the world and one international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan).





The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic but added that it’s not too late for countries to act.





Bangladesh has so far reported five cases. Four of these patients had come from coronavirus infected countries in Europe. On Sunday, the government announced that the first three patients had been discharged.

Leave Your Comments