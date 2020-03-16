Man arrested for ‘raping’ madrasa girl in Jashore





Police arrested a suspected rapist from Srifola village of Keshabpur upazila on Sunday night for allegedly raping a sixth grader madrasa girl.





The arrestee is Abu Sayeed, 25, son of Mostafa Sarder.





Jasim Uddin, officer-in-charge of Keshabpur Police Station, said police arrested Sayeed from his house at night after the victim’s mother filed a case in the afternoon.





According to case statement, Sayeed took the 12-year old girl to his house on Saturday evening when his family members were not home and raped her.





The girl informed her mother about her ordeal after returning home.





Police said the accused was sent to jail through the court.





Leave Your Comments