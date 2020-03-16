Tuhin murder: Father, uncle sentenced to death









A man who murdered his five-year-old son with the help of his brother to frame their rivals, were sentenced to death on Monday.





District and Sessions Judge Wahiduzzaman Shikdar handed down the verdict in presence of the convicts.





The convicts are Abdul Basir, father of victim Tuhin Hasan, and his brother Abdur Musabbir.





Earlier, a Juvenile Court on March 10 sentenced a teenage accused in the case to eight-year imprisonment.





Tuhin was murdered on October 14 last year.





His mutilated body was found hanging from a tree while two knives used in the murder were found stuck in his abdomen.





Later, his mother Monira Begum filed a murder case accusing 10 people.

Leave Your Comments