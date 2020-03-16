Coronavirus: Govt to brief diplomats Monday evening









The government will brief diplomats stationed in Dhaka on Monday evening at State guesthouse Padma on the coronavirus issue.





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will share steps taken by the government to deal with the situation.





State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen will attend the briefing scheduled to start at 6pm.





Dr Momen will touch the government’s plan to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from March 17 during the briefing, an official told UNB.





The Foreign Minister will talk to media after the briefing.





Bangladesh on Monday announced detecting three new coronavirus patients and confirmed that the virus has started to transmit locally.





So far, the country has recorded eight cases.





In a related development, the government has shut down all educational institutions for the rest of the month. The Dhaka University and Islamic University also announced to shut down to prevent the spread of the virus.





Meanwhile, the global coronavirus outbreak also forced suspension of Bangladesh cricket team’s scheduled Pakistan tour.

