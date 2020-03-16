3 Kurigram magistrates withdrawn for ‘torturing journalist’





Three magistrates of Kurigram district administration have been withdrawn for their alleged involvement in torturing journalist Ariful Islam Rigan.





They are — Senior Assistant Commissioner Nazim Uddin, Assistant Commissioner Rintu Bikash Chakma and assistant commissioner SM Rahatul Islam.





According to a notification issued by the public administration ministry, they will be now attached to the ministry.





Ariful Islam, district correspondent of online news portal Bangla Tribune, was jailed for one year and fined Tk 50,000 for ‘possessing narcotics’ by a mobile court at the dead of the night.





The local administration claimed that Ariful was arrested with 450ml local liquor and 100g hemp. But Ariful’s wife Mostarima Sardar Nitu claimed that a group of law enforcers entered their home at Charuapara around Friday midnight and took away her husband forcefully without giving any reason.





After getting bail on Sunday, Ariful said he was tortured by the magistrates.





