Legal action if 14-day quarantine rule violated: Cabinet





The Cabinet on Monday decided that all those arriving from abroad must stay in 14-day quarantine or else face legal action.





“All local or foreign nationals must follow the 14-day quarantine rule or else legal action will be taken against them,” Cabinet Secretary Khandkar Anwarul Islam said this while briefing reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting at the secretariat.





Bangladesh on Monday announced the detection of three new coronavirus patients and confirmed that the virus has started transmitting locally.





So far, the country has recorded eight cases.





Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora revealed the information at a regular press briefing.





