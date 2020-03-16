293 more Bangladeshis return from abroad

Another group of 293 Bangladeshi nationals living in different European and other countries, including worst coronavirus-hit Italy, returned home on Monday evening.

A flight of Qatar Airways carrying the Bangladeshis landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 6pm, said airport sources.

Of them, 68 came back from Italy while 27 others from other European countries, said Group Captain AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan, director of the airport.

The 95 returnees who came back from the European countries are being taken to the Ashkona Hajj Camp for quarantine after their screening, said Dr Shahriar Sajjad, in-charge of the airport health camp.

With this, a total of 512 Bangladeshis returned from the Europe in the last three days till Monday. Of them, 485 came back from Italy alone.

Of the total returnees, 369 have been allowed to go home on the condition that they will remain in home-quarantine.

Besides, another 48 expatriates who returned from Italy have been kept in quarantine at a hospital at Pubail in Gazipur, said Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research.

“For precautionary measures, we haven’t released anyone as some of them have high temperatures,” she said.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh announced the detection of three new coronavirus patients, including two children, and confirmed that the virus has started transmitting locally.

So far, the country has recorded eight coronavirus cases.

The death toll from coronavirus or COVID-19 reached 6,516 globally as of Monday.

It has so far infected 169,552 people around the world, according to worldometer.

Of them, 85,283 are currently being treated and 5,921 (or 7 percent) of them are in serious or critical condition.

So far, 84,269 cases had outcomes – 77,753 (92 percent) recovered and 8 percent died.

