BERC working to fix LPG price: Nasrul Hamid

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said that Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has been working to fix the tariff of liquid petroleum gas (LPG).

He made the remarks while inaugurating the online service of the Department of Explosive to prevent accidents from LPG use at a function at conference room of his ministry on Monday.

Underscoring the need for enhancing the efficiency of the Department of Explosive, he said it could help reduce the frequency of accidents in the use of LPG by the people across the country.

Energy Secretary Md Anisur Rahman, who was present on the occasion, said a committee was formed by the BERC in accordance with an order of the High Court to fix the LPG price and the committee was asked to submit a report within two weeks.

He said the committee will provide a layout plan on how to fix the price of such essential fuel.

The comments from StateMinister and the energy secretary came against the backdrop of the allegation that LPG is being sold at an excessive price and their is no regulation in this business.

The State Minister directed the officials concerned to detect and remove the date-expired LPG cylinders from the local market and take actions against the traders who do business with date-expired cylinders.

Nasrul Hamid said more than one hundred public and private companies are involved in import, supply, bottling and distribution LPG who need services from the Department of Explosive (DE).

“People will get better and quick services through online system of the DE”, he said adding that different kinds of explosives are required and used in industrial operation and production.

Chief inspector of the DE Md Monjurul Hafiz also spoke on the occasion.



