President to pay tribute to Bangabandhu on Tuesday

President Abdul Hamid on Tuesday will pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his birthday and the National Children's Day.

As part of the Children’s Day programmes, the President will pay tribute to the Father of the Nation by placing a wreath at his mazar (mausoleum) at Tungipara at 10 am.

A smartly turned-out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force will also give a guard of honour to the President on the occasion.



He will offer Fateha there seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of Bangabandhu and other family members who were brutally killed by a group of disgruntled army personnel on the fateful night of August 15 in 1975.

President Hamid is scheduled to sign the visitor's book kept on the mazar premises.

On his arrival there, President Abdul Hamid will be received by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and senior politicians, President Press Secretary Joynal Abedin told UNB today.

Besides, the President will arrange a milad mahfil and discussion at Bangabhaban in the evening, Joynal Abedin added.

Radio and television channels will telecast the recorded speech of the President on the occasion after 8 pm.