No decision yet over closure of mills, factories: Secy

Labour and Employment secretary K M Ali Azam on Monday said no decision has yet been taken over closing mills and factories amid coronavirus fear.

He came up with the information while taking to reporters at the Secretariat at a programme of unveiling a calendar on the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“Necessary prevention measures have been taken keeping the supply chain and activities uninterrupted,’’ he added.

The factory owners were asked to ensure workers’ hand wash with sanitizer before their entry to the factories, wearing masks, checking workers’ body temperatures.

Labour Secretary also informed that factory authorities were asked to send those workers on leave whose relatives returned home from abroad recently.

Earlier in the day, Education Minister Dipu Moni announced that all the educational institutions of the country will remain shut till March 31 to prevent spread of the deadly virus.

The death toll from coronavirus or COVID-19 reached 6,516 globally as of Monday. It has so far infected 169,552 people around the world, according to worldometer.