All sporting events brought to halt on ministry’s directive

The State Minister for Youth and Sports M Zahid Ahsan Russell MP directed all the National Sports Federations, Associations and concerned authorities to immediately halt all ongoing and scheduled upcoming sporting events, both domestic and international, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. .

He gave the directive while addressing a meeting to review the progress and implementation of different sports activities on the occasion of “Mujib Borsho” at the conference room of Youth and Sports Ministry on Monday.

The Sports Minister said, “All the schools and colleges of the country have been shutdown for Coronavirus issue, it is wise to continue sports activities, so, we have decided to suspend all local sports till March 31 and international sports till April 30, and advising federations accordingly.”

If the situation takes a turn for the better in the meantime, domestic activities can restart. Otherwise, the suspension will continue until further notice.

“In the day’s (Monday) cabinet meeting, a minister raised question on ongoing local football and cricket and the Prime Minister suggested to stop the activities.” State minister further said.

“Besides, national tournaments, we will also discourage to host international tournaments in upcoming time as well as. We have many plans on 100th birthday celebration of father of nation, we will arrange international tournaments in a suitable time” he added.

“I talked to BFF President Kazi Salahuddin and BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon in this regards and I do hope they will take immediate steps to stop the ongoing leagues and tournaments” he further said,

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has postponed the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football, Women’s Football League and School Football final as per directive of the Youth and Sports Ministry.

Finally, the suspension of cricket’s Dhaka Premier League was also announced on Monday, turning Bangladesh into a country of all work, or rather all worry (over the virus) and no play.