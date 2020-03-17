Deepika ranks number one among Indian actresses





Deepika Padukone never fails to surprise us with her promising performances and the massive global fandom she presides over is proof of how much she is loved. From bringing the various characters like the innocent Naina from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', a caring 'Piku' to Meenamma from 'Chennai Express' amongst the many memorable characters to the screens, all her characters are highly relatable to the audience and that's one of the reasons why she is widely loved. In a recent report that was released, the actress ranks number one among actresses on Ormax Stars India Loves Report for February 2020.





Leave Your Comments