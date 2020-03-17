How Hrithik picked songs for his special performance





Hrithik Roshan is all set to enthrall the audience on-screen with his special performance at a recently held award function which will air on March 28. Awaiting his magical performance, each time the superstar steps onto the stage, this performance by the actor holds special relevance as it stands as a tribute to his 20 successful years in the industry. How he picked the songs for this staging precisely is a very interesting insight. Telling us about how he picked his songs, Hrithik Roshan shares, "It was a very difficult process for me to pick only a few of my songs to mark the journey I've had over 20 years. The tracks' list is made of songs that I love performing to the most and a few others that my fans have given a lot of love to over the years. I'm thrilled to perform on these songs and hope that all the viewers enjoy it too."





