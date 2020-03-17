Fatima marks her distinct space in Indian film





After bringing some promising roles, Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to rock Bollywood with her upcoming stellar line-up! She will be juggling between the films 'Ludo' and 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' and, her performance will surely catch the eye of the Indian cinema audience where she already resides in the heart of the audience. The actress made a huge impact with her performance in 'Dangal' where she actually trained in professional wrestling to play the part. Her dedication and passion to deliver was flawless. While working with some big names in the industry she really absorbed, learnt and practically applied what she learnt from them in her own acting, all the while maintaining her own authenticity.



