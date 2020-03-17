'Spider-Man 3' will be absolutely insane



Actor Tom Holland has revealed that his upcoming 'Spider-Man' movie has an "absolutely insane" story. The British actor said the team will start shooting for his third standalone movie as the web-slinger in July.





"I'm super happy about it. It's absolutely insane. We will be shooting 'Spider-Man 3' in July in Atlanta. As for me showing up in other Marvel movies, I'm not sure as to what they want me to do," Holland said in an interview with Inquirer. The actor also revealed that Zendaya would be reprising the role of MJ in the upcoming sequel.





"In 'Spider-Man 3', Zendaya will most definitely be in the film. As to the relationship between Peter and MJ, I'm not too sure what it will be." Holland, 23, made his debut as the comic superhero in 'Captain America: Civil War' and went on to feature in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies - 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018), 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019). His first standalone - 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' -- released in 2017, while 2019's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' marked the culmination of MCU's Infinity saga. 'Spider-Man 3' is scheduled to release in July, 2021.





Meanwhile, Zendaya's Mary Jane Watson could be joined by another returning face in the third Spider-Man movie. Director Jon Watts previously told Digital Spy that Michael Mando's villainous character, The Scorpion, stands a chance of further screen time after appearing briefly in Homecoming. He said: "I like the idea that as we move forward with these films, we're building out this rich world that we can continually draw from."





