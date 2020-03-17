Tanvir in 'Adventure of Sundarban'



Director Abu Raihan Jewel's upcoming movie 'Adventure of Sundarban' is being produced from the story of author Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal's 'Ratuler Rat Ratuler Din'. Siam Ahmed and Porimoni are going to play the lead roles in the movie. The shooting started last Saturday morning.





'Gaheen Baluchor' famed actor Abu Hurayra Tanvir is going to act in the film. The actor confirmed the matter, saying, 'This is good news. It is a very good project. It feels good to be involved with it.'





Shooting began in Sadarghat in the capital on the morning of March 14th. Most of the movie will be shot at a launch. Shooting will continue for 20 days on the journey from Dhaka to the Sundarbans. Tanvir will take part in the shooting of the movie from Khulna. In this film, newcomer Tasnim Tashfi will be seen opposite Tanvir.





The manuscript of the movie received a government grant of Taka 60 lakhs in the name of 'Nosu Dakat Kupokat' in the fiscal year 2018-2019. Later the name was changed to 'Adventure of Sundarban'. Zakariya Shoukhin wrote the screenplay. Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal wrote a film song for the first time.





It is to be noted that Tanvir came into discussion after the 'Gaheen Baluchor' movie. In the meantime, he has finished the work of Mir Sabbir's government-aided 'Rat Jaga Phool' movie. He also acted in the movie 'Akbar'.







