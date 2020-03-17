Syed Hasan Imam (centre) speaks at the press meet. -Collected



Celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and marking the 'Mujib Barsha', Channel I, one of the prominent private television channels in the country, has taken an initiative to air special programs throughout the month of March. As part of the celebration, channel I is going to air a special program titled 'Mrityunjoyi Mujib'





Planned by Nasiruddin Yousuff Bachchu and directed by Jamal Reza, 'Mrityunjoyi Mujib' is set to go on air today at 6:30pm.





On the occasion of telecasting the show, a press conference was arranged on the Channel I premises yesterday. Noted theatre personalities Nasiruddin Yusuff Bachchu and Syed Hasan Imam and Channel I Managing Director Faridur Reza Sagar were present at the press conference.





Nasiruddin Yousuff Bachchu informed that eminent artist Mustafa Monwar took part in the first episode of 'Mrityunjoyi Mujib'. "The program will shed light on the reminiscence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by the living personalities who were the political companions of Bangabandhu.







His life and family matters will also be highlighted to the young generations through the program," Nasiruddin Yousuff said. Besides, Channel I will air special episode of its regular programs throughout the entire day of March 17.

