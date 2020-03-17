Saju, Arfan's Eid drama 'Reporter'

Saju Khadem and Arfan Ahmed



The friendship between two actors Saju Khadem and Arfan Ahmed was started 12 years ago while taking part in popular magazine show 'Ittyadi'. Few days ago, their performances in the cultural part of get-together party of Actors Unity entertained the audience. They got also appreciation for their hosting.





They worked together in many faction plays and drama serials. Award, Kobiraj Golapshah, etc are their mentionable works. They also worked together in Eid dramas. Recently, Arfan and Saju finished shooting of an Eid drama titled 'Reporter' under Rajibul Islam Rajib's direction. They played the role of miscreants in the drama which has been made to telecast on RTV in Eid.







Director Rajib informed that viewers will enjoy performances of both Arfan and Saju Khadem. While talking about acting with Arfan Ahmed, Saju Khadem said, "I always enjoy working Arfan. It is interesting that when we work together we take part in gossip during break time of shooting. For this reason, the work became joyful. I believe viewers will enjoy the drama in Eid."





Arfan Ahmed shared his feelings by this way, "Basically Saju and I always see our drama arena as a family because we have to pass maximum time together except acting. For this reason, we always try to remain happy as everybody can get entertainment from us. Friendship with Saju will remain same forever."

