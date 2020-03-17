Walton's listing enhance market depth: Dr Salehuddin

Dr Salehuddin Ahmed





The financial and capital market analysts think that a dearth of quality securities is one of the big hindrances to restore vitality to the capital market.







The analysts opined that enlistments of the good and reputed companies are highly needed for enhancing the market depth as well as increasing investors' confidence.





Meanwhile, the country's electronics giant is going to be listed to the capital market through IPO (Initial Public Offering) issue. Along with various capital market analysts, Bangladesh Bank's (BB) former Governor Dr Salehuddin Ahmed have also welcomed the Walton listing.







Dwelling on the impact of Walton IPO in the capital market, renowned economist Ahmed said, "Definitely, It would have a big positive impact on the capital market. Walton is now a big electronics company in Bangladesh. They have good track or record. The listing of Walton's like big and reputed company will enhance the market depth. Investors will get back their confidence by getting good returns from the quality shares."





He noted that most of the reputed companies were not listed to the capital market.







The market has been facing a dearth of quality shares that paving the way for gambling in the market, he said adding, investors have lost their confidence.





In this context, Walton IPO would a positive role in restoring vitality to the capital market.







The former governor also thanked finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal's initiatives of listing the government's seven numbers of profitable organizations to the capital market. But, he thinks, enlistments of the reputed and big private enterprises on the capital market would play a vital role in enhancing the market depth.



