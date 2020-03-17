Coronavirus pulls stocks down





Country's premier bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), on Monday suffered another free-fall as nervous investors continued their sell-off amidst growing concern over the impacts of COVID-19 epidemic.





The broad index, DSEX hit six years and five months low and closed at 3772.55 points on Monday with a sharp fall of 196.75 points or 4.95 percent.





Besides, the two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down by 68.20 points and 52.34 points to settle at 1256.07 points and 874.06 points respectively.





Market turnover, another crucial indicator, stood at Taka 4.06 billion, which was higher over previous day's mark of Taka 3.73 billion.





On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 147,028 trades were executed in Monday's trading session with a trading volume of 186.81 million securities. Losers took a massive lead over gainers as out of 355 issues traded, 10 securities gained price while 338 declined and 12 remained unchanged.





The market-cap of the DSE also fell to Taka 2,988 billion from Taka 3,111 billion in the previous session.





The top 10 gainers were FAS Finance, ILFSL, AIBL first Mutual Fund, Trust Bank first Mutual Fund, Jamuna Oil, NCC Bank, Prime Bank, Bank Asia, Green Delta and Paramount Insurance. Square Pharma topped the turnover chart followed by Monno Ceramic, Orion Pharma, Brac Bank, BATBC, Orion Infusion, Grameenphone, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, SK Trims and Silva Pharma.





The top 10 losers were IPDC, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Progressive Life Insurance, Shurwid Industries, IDLC, Hakkani Pulp, Shepherd Industries, New Line Clothing, United Insurance and Provati Insurance. On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed at red extending the bearish streak of previous day. CSCX and CASPI declined by 350.84 points and 577.38 points to stand at 7017.02 points and 11576.38 points respectively.





At CSE, a total of 8,555,523 shares and mutual fund of 271 companies were traded. Of which, 25 issues advanced while 235 declined and 11 issues remained unchanged.

