Achieving Self-sufficiency in Food is the Outcome of Bangabandhu's Philosophy





Dr. Md Abdul Wohab







The father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is one the real messengers of Allah who sacrificed his life for the greater interest of Bengali people establishing an independent nation and making plans to build it as Golden Bengal.





Returning Bangladesh on 10 January 1972, after the Victory over Pakistan Occupation Army, Bangabandhu realized that the country's economywould not be strong if the agriculture production is not boosted up. In this noble endeavor, he called for Green Revolution Program launching slogan, country will survive, if farmers survive.







He took visionary steps arranging rehabilitation of more than 2.2 millions of farmers providing them withagricultural inputs like seeds, fertilizers, pesticides and machineries at nominal prices or free of cost. He also distributed 40,000 low lift pumps, 2900 deep tube-wells and 3000 shallow tube-wells at the reduced price among the farmers. Moreover,creatingirrigation facilities, his government distributed17,616 tonnes of high yielding varieties of rice, jute and wheat seeds among the farmers in 1972.







Besides,Bangabandhu government waived tax up to 25 bighas of land including pending tax of all lands and fixed land ownership ceiling up to highest 100 bighas per family.For ensuring fair price of the agricultural produces, he also fixed the minimum sale price of important agriculture commoditieslikerice, jute and sugarcane.





The government of Bangabandhu gave priority to agricultural research and took special measures for reorganizing agricultural research institutions like BARC, BARI and BRRI through Presidential Order No. 32 in 1973. In order to target overall development in agriculture, his philosophy was to attract meritorious students in agricultural education and in this process Bangabandhu declared agricultural graduates as Class One Status in the Government job on 13 February, 1973. This historic event is now recognized as Agriculturists Day (Krishibid Dibosh).





Bangabandhu's Government introduced glorious awards named as Bangabandhu Jatiya Krishi Puroshkar at the national level to encourage farmers, scientists and extension personnel for agricultural development. Bangladesh has attained self-sufficiency in food under the leadership of his competent daughter and Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina successfully implementing the philosophy, principles and plans of Bangabandhu.







On the path of credential success, Bangladesh has earned the status ofsecond position in the production of jute, third in vegetables, fourth in rice, eighth in potato and tenth in fruits. Alongside with the development and growth of other sectors, the mounting production in agriculture sector contributed enormously in achieving the status of Developing Country reducing overall poverty by at least 10 percent for the last 10 years and earning per capita income of 1909 US Dollar.





Our commitment is to achieve the status of Middle income country in 2031 and Developed country by 2041. Therefore, the real promise on the eve of Mujibbarsho (Mujib Year: the celebration on the occasion of 100 birth anniversary of father of the nation) should be building up Bangladesh as Sonar Bangla (Golden Bebgal) for that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamt and sacrificed his life with beloved family members.





If we can take oath and work together for achieving such goal, then his soul must be happy and rest in peace and that would be the real respect, love and presentation to him at the moment of centennial anniversary.



The writer is Director General of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute

Leave Your Comments