PM unveils book on Bangabandhu family's role in sports

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday unveiled the cover of a book on contributions of the family of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the country's sports arena.





The premier unwrapped the cover of the commemorative book of 'Mujib Borsho' titled "Kriranuragi Bangabandhu Paribar" (Sports-fan Bangabandhu family) at her office on Monday in the capital.





Editor of the book and State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, its publisher and owner of Joyeeta Prokashoni Yasin Kabir Joy, Adviser of Canadian University of Bangladesh and Chairman of Padma Bank Ltd Chowdhury Nafij Sarafat, Youth and Sports Secretary Aktar Hossain and senior officials of the PMO were present on the occasion.





In the 78-page book, the contributions of Bangabandhu family to the country's sports arena have been highlighted. Besides, over 100 photographs, most of them rare, have been placed in it.





Shahriar Khan Barno outlined the plan of the book and illustrated its cover. The love of Bangabandhu's family for sports is for a long time. Bangabandhu's father Sheikh Lutfur Rahman used to play football and he was the captain of Gopalganj Officers' Club soccer team.





Bangabandhu was also a sports fan like his father and he was the captain of Gopalganj Missionary School football team. He used to play football and volleyball in Dhaka Wanderers Club alongside doing politics.





Bangabandhu's eldest son Sheikh Kamal was an expert in different disciplines of sports like football, cricket, basketball and hockey. His contributions to modernisation of football in the country through establishing Abahani Krira Chakra are unforgettable. Sheikh Kamal's wife Sultana Kamal was one of the best athletes of the country.





The love of Bangabandhu's elder daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for sports is well-known. Despite remaining busy with running the government, she always encourages the players of the country in performing well in their respective fields of sports.



