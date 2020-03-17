SK Jamal, Prime Bank victorious, Mohammedan stunned

Prime Bank Cricket Club cricketers chatting after winning their Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier league (DPL) match against Gazi Group Cricketers at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Monday. -Collected



Traditional outfit Mohammedan Sporting Club were given a rude shock in their Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier league (DPL) opener on Monday, as they were humbled by Shinepukur Cricket Club by five wickets at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, Fatullah.







Fifties from teenage opener Tanzid Hasan, Robiul Islam, skipper Towhid Hridoy and Mahidul Islam's 49 set up Shinepukur Cricket Club to a commanding win in their first match of the tournament. Opting to bat after winning the toss, Mohammedan rode on Mahmudul Hasan's 58 and 40 plus scores by opener Abdul Mazid (42) and Irfan Sukkur (46) to post a challenging 257 for eight in 50 overs.





Shinepukur had little difficulty chasing down the target after 19-year-old opener Tanzid put them on course with a superb 59 from 77 balls. His Under 19 World Cup colleague Towhid Hridoy also scored 50 as they surpassed the target with three balls to spare.







Youth is such a wonderful thing: there is no reputation to protect by nudging and nurdling runs, no fear of reputations because you haven't made your own yet, the blood is hot and it is rushing through your veins and will not be denied.





Tanzid who came out at the head of the Bangladesh batting lineup during recent concluded Under-19 World Cup, and showed `the best teams in the world' how it is done. Bangladesh scripted history by capturing the coveted Under-19 World Cup trophy for the first time with some heroic performances. Tanzid's breathtaking batting was one of them. He carried his Under-19 World Cup form in BCL even now in DPL as well.







Yesterday the player of the match Tanzid led the charge of the youth brigade with audacious strokes, oozing confidence from every pore and charging the fast bowlers with gusto. A stunning innings which included three fours and two sixes gave the mental strength among the rest of the Shinepur batsmen.





Another young Towhid Hridoy displayed tremendous composure, during his 79-ball 50. There were also two cool and calm innings from Robiul Islam (54) Mahidul Islam (49) that was quite enough to bring a commanding win.





Meanwhile, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club produced an all-round performance to script a formidable 55-run victory over Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 4 Ground, Savar.







Shykat Ali, Nasir Hossain, Nurul Hasan's breezy half century and a late flurry by Ziaur Rahman, followed by clinical bowling display by Sohrawordi Shuvo, Elias Sunny and Salauddin Sakil helped Jamal picked up their first win of the tournament in fashion.





Batting first, Jamal posted a competitive 276-9 in 50 overs with player of the match Shykat Ali (83), Nasir Hossain (56) and skipper Nurul Hasan (58) involved in substantial partnerships. Ziaur Rahman provided some lust blows in the last stage. Khelaghar pacer Ifran Hossain claimed four wickets for 43 runs.







In reply Sohrawordi Shuvo, Elias Sunny and Salauddin Sakil bagged to wickets each to limit Khelaghar to 221 for nine in 50 overs. Khelaghar could not recover from a middle-order collapse and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals to slump to their first defeat of the tournament.







Skipper Jahurul Islam showed some resistance with 78-ball 51 while Masum Khan (32) and Ifran Hossain (24) provided some late assault but could only delay the inevitable. On the other hand, Prime Bank Cricket Club pulled off an exciting nine run triumph over Gazi Group Cricketers at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.





All-rounder Mahedi Hasan's counter-attacking half-century gave Prime Bank a scare before they recovered to post a thrilling win. Chasing 252 for win, Gazi lost wickets at regular intervals before Mahedi counterattacked with an unbeaten 56 off 49 deliveries to bring them back in the hunt. As it turned out, Prime Bank managed to stave off the threat.





Gazi had hopes of staying alive was the handiwork of their all-rounder Mahedi marvel who led a single-handed assault that had six fours and three massive sixes. Under-19 winning captain Akbar Ali (31) played brief cameos to cut down the equation to a manageable target. However, Akbar dismissal effectively closed Gazi's slim chances to win the match.



Earlier, Prime Bank skipper Tamim Iqbal failed to click but Rony Talukdar scored 104-ball 79 while Nahidul Islam provided late cameo (43-ball 53) that had three fours and as many sixes in it as Prime Bank were able to post 251/6.

