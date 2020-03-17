Bangladesh to highlight amazing achievements across world: FM



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday said Bangladesh wants to brand Bangladesh as a land of opportunity across the world highlighting amazing achievements the country made so far following the path shown by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





The minister said, "It's a land of opportunity. It's a land of vibrant economy. It's a land of great mam (Bangabandhu)."







Momen came up with the assertion while talking to reporters after inaugurating Bangabandhu Corner at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the city on Monday.







State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were present.







The Bangabandhu Corner was opened at the main building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Directives have been made to open similar Bangabandhu Corner in 77 Bangladesh Missions abroad.







We are delighted to open the Bangabandhu Corner ahead of the birth centenary celebrations of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he said.





The Foreign Minister said the great human man who sacrificed his all comforts and gifted a country Bangladesh, always stood for the truth and justice. We want to let world know about Bangabandhu's sacrifice, Dr Momen said.





The Foreign Minister said Bangladesh is following the path shown by Bangabandhu - friendship to all - and heading towards the next level of development. Dr Momen said Bangabandhu had shown love and affection towards people in his entire life.







Everything on Bangabandhu written in various language are kept at Bangabandhu Corner so that foreign diplomats, visitors from home and all can know about Bangabandhu, his work and life.







A visitors' book and portrait of Bangabandhu are also there. Some rare photos of Bangabandhu taken with head of governments or States are kept in the Bangabandhu Corner. Earlier, the Foreign Ministry of Foreign Affairs opened Genocide Corner.







Bangladesh wants to make the best use of the next two years to boost its image abroad that will help bring foreign investment and trade benefits in a big way, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





Leave Your Comments