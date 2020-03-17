Coronavirus: 19 Indians refused entry to Bangladesh





Benapole Immigration Police on Monday evening did not allow 19 Indian citizens to enter the country as they lacked necessary papers, including medical reports .





All of them work at Rampal Power Plant at Rampal upazila in Bagerhat.





Ahsan Kabir, officer-in-charge of Benapole Immigration Police, said they were sent back as they had no paper from Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and medical certificates from India.





They will be permitted to enter Bangladesh later if they can show papers from BIDA and medical reports, he added.





Every country of the world is wary of foreigners’ entry over health safety of its own citizens, said Kabir, adding that they have already informed the higher authorities.





Ramesh Pal, one of 19 Indians, said police did not permit them to enter Bangladesh as they did not have necessary papers.





The global death toll from the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic climbed to 7,164 on Tuesday. The disease has so far infected 182,550 people around the world, according to worldometer.





Bangladesh has so far confirmed eight cases. Among them, three new patients, including two children were tested positive on Monday. The first three coronavirus patients have recovered.









Leave Your Comments