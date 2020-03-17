Tokyo mission celebrates Bangabandhu’s birth centenary





Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo celebrated the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children’s Day on Tuesday.





The day’s programmes started with Chargé d'affaires Dr Sahida Akter hoisting the national flag as the national anthem was played at the embassy premises, said a press release.





Attendants of the programme observed a minute’s silence and offered special prayers seeking salvation and peace for the departed souls of Bangabandhu, his family members and martyrs of Liberation War.





Sahida Akter and officials of the mission paid tribute to Bangabandhu by placing floral wreath at his portrait. Later, messages issued by the President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and State Minister for Foreign Affairs were read out.





However, because of coronavirus outbreak, the mission scaled down the programmes and limited participation of children and others as a safety measure.

