Two more coronavirus patients detected: IEDCR





Bangladesh on Tuesday confirmed detection of two more coronavirus patients, taking the total number of cases to 10.





Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora revealed the information at a regular press briefing.





Both the infected are male, said Dr Flora adding that one of them was in quarantine.





These are imported cases, she said. “One of them is from Italy who was quarantined and another is from US who was hospitalised earlier with coronavirus symptoms," said Dr Flora.





In the last 24 hours, IEDCR tested 36 people. The total number of people in isolation is now 16.





On Monday, IEDCR reported three new cases and confirmed that the virus has started transmitting locally.





The global death toll from coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic climbed to 7,164 on Tuesday. The disease has so far infected 182,550 people around the world, according to worldometer.

