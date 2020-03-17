Coronavirus outbreak: 349 die in Italy in a day









Italy recorded 349 deaths in the last 24 hours as the global death toll from the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic climbed to 7,164 on Tuesday.





The disease has so far infected 182,550 people around the world, according to worldometer.





Of them, 79,881 are currently being treated and 6,163 (or 6 percent) of them are in serious or critical condition. So far, 87,045 cases had outcomes – 79,881 (92 percent) recovered and 8 percent died.





The virus has so far killed 2,158 people in Italy, the worst-affected country in Europe, the "epicentre" of the pandemic which originated in China.





Spain has far recorded 342 deaths – 48 of them in the last 24 hours, and France witnessed 148 deaths in total – 21 of them in a day.





Meanwhile, China, where coronavirus cases were first reported, witnessed only 13 deaths in the last 24 hours.









COVID-19 is affecting 162 countries and territories around the world and one international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan).





The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic but added that it’s not too late for countries to act.





Bangladesh has so far confirmed eight cases. Four of these patients had come from Europe. The country announced detection of three new patients, including two children, on Monday and confirmed that the virus has started transmitting locally.





The first three coronavirus patients have recovered.





Bangladesh on Monday announced shut down of all education institutions to contain the spread of the virus.

