London-returnee quarantined at Sylhet hospital









A woman, who returned from London 13 days ago, was admitted to a Sylhet government hospital on Monday night and kept in quarantine.





“She went to a private hospital first but was transferred and kept in quarantine at Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital,” said Dr Susanta Kumar Mohapatra, resident health officer of the hospital.





The woman was suffering from fever and weakness since returning home, he said.





But physicians found no coronavirus symptom after visiting her at quarantine, said Dr Prosanta. “She’ll be sent home after observation for a day or two,” he added.





Apart from her, there was another quarantined patient at the hospital but he tested negative for coronavirus.





Bangladesh has made it mandatory for people coming from abroad to undergo a 14-day home quarantine. Anyone violating the rule will be punished.





The country suspended on-arrival visas for all countries and snapped both-way travel with Europe from March 16 to 31 to prevent the spread of the disease.





But on Monday evening, a group of 293 Bangladeshis from European countries returned home.





Between Saturday and Monday, 512 Bangladeshis returned from Europe. Of them, 485 came back from Italy, the worst-affected country in the continent.





Some of the returnees were allowed to go home without quarantine while some were sent to Ashkona Hajj Camp and a 20-bed hospital in Pubail of Gazipur for quarantine.





Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic claimed 7,164 lives globally as of Tuesday. The disease has so far infected 182,550 people around the world, according to worldometer.

