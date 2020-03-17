Two killed in Jashore road accident









Two youths were killed in a road accident in Rajapur-Danga Boyra area of Sadar upazila here on Monday night.





The deceased were identified as Sumon, 21, son of Fulmia and Sabuj Hossain, 19, son of Korban Ali, residents of Mathurapur village of the upazila.





Officer-in-Charge of Jashore Kotwali Model Police Station M Moniruzzaman said the accident took place in the area at about 8.30 pm when a motorcycle hit a roadside tree, leaving bike riders Sumon and Sabuj dead on the spot.





A case was filed in this connection.





