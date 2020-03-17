Iraq-returnee fined for violating home quarantine rules in Manikganj









A mobile court on Monday night fined an Iraq-returnee Tk 10,000 for violating rules of home quarantine in Saturia upazila.





Makbul Hossain, son of Fakir Ali, is a resident of Moddho Rouha village of the upazila.





“Makbul was fined Tk 10,000 as he went out of home during his quarantine period,” said Ashraful Alam, Saturia Upazila Nirbahi Officer also Executive Magistrate of the mobile court.





Makbul returned on March 6, and was told to home-quarantine for 14 days, he added.





On Sunday, a Saudi Arabia returnee was also fined for violating rules of home quarantine in the same upazila.





The Cabinet on Monday decided that everyone arriving from abroad must stay in 14-day quarantine or else face legal action.





“Whoever’s coming from abroad must stay in a 14-day compulsory quarantine. There’s no exemption,” said Cabinet Secretary Khandkar Anwarul Islam.





Bangladesh suspended on-arrival visas for all countries and snapped both-way travel with Europe from March 16 to 31 to prevent the spread of the disease.





Meanwhile, all educational institutions have been shut down till March 31.





Bangladesh on Tuesday confirmed detection of two more coronavirus patients, taking the total number of cases to 10.

Coronavirus pandemic claimed 7,164 lives globally as of Tuesday. The disease has so far infected 182,550 people around the world, according to worldometer.





