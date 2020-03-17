Bangladesh mission in Delhi launches celebration of Mujib Borsho









Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday launched the celebration of “Mujib Borsho”, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with a resolve to work for realising his dream of building a ‘Sonar Bangla’.





High Commissioner Muhammad Imran, along with members of the mission, placed a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu at the chancery building. Earlier, he hoisted the national flag.





It was followed by reading out of messages from President Md Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam.





Presiding over a meeting, High Commissioner Imran said Bangabandhu’s illustrious life was cut short by his assassination in 1975, but his legacy and ideals will inspire the Bengali nation forever.





“Our children should learn more about our Father of the Nation, the greatest Bengali of all time, so they can provide future leadership in transforming our country into Sonar Bangla dreamt by him,” he said.





The meeting was conducted by Minister (Political) Md Nural Islam.





Bangabandhu’s birthday is also celebrated as National Children’s Day.





Children took part in painting, essay writing (Bangabandhu and Bangladesh), presentation of Bangabandhu’s historic March 7 speech and correctly drawing national flag.





The mission has chalked a series of events throughout Mujib Borsho, including conferences, cultural festival and art exhibition.





It will publish a Coffee Table Book in memory of Bangabandhu to mark the National and Independence Day on March 26.

