Returnees, sick people urged to refrain from going to mosques

The Islamic Foundation has advised overseas returnees, persons suffering from fever, cough and cold and coronavirus-like symptoms, to avoid going to mosques and public gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus.

It also requested khatibs and imams of mosques to offer special doa for all so that they to stay safe amid coronavirus pandemic and discuss the coronavirus issue with utmost importance during ‘khutba’ of Jum’a prayers.

Bangladesh on Tuesday confirmed the detection of two more coronavirus patients, taking the total number of cases to 10.

According to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), one of them is from Italy who was quarantined and another is from US who was hospitalised earlier with coronavirus symptoms.

Earlier, the country announced detection of three new patients, including two children, on Monday and confirmed that the virus has started transmitting locally.

The first three coronavirus patients have recovered.

Meanwhile, the global death toll from the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic climbed to 7,332 as of Tuesday.