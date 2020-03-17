Premier League Football clubs are concern about players’ health safety

The officials of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football clubs are very much concerned about the health safety of their player’s due to outbreak of deadly corona virus.

In a league committee meeting at BFF House on Tuesday, the representatives of all 13 participating clubs gave emphasis on players’ health safety and appreciated the BFF decision to halt the BPL Football.

BFF senior vice president and chairman of the Professional Football League Committee (PFLC) Abdus Salam Murshedy MP presided over the meeting.

Abdus Salam Murshedy said, “We have already suspended the league till March 31 due to outbreak of Corona Virus, but we called this emergency meeting (Tuesday) to alert the participating clubs for the health safety of the footballers”.

Manager of the defending BPL champions Bashundhara Kings Minhaj Uddin said, “It is a good step of BFF (to halt the league), players needs rest, few players of some clubs are injured, they need few times to recover, we will give a short rest to the players, and we have already taken necessary steps for the safety of the players”.

Official of Bangladesh Police FC Sheikh Mohammad Maruf Hasan said, “We will continue our camp giving the highest priority on players’ health issues.”

Former champions Sheikh Jamal will also continue their camp.

Six times BPL champions Dhaka Abahani Limited have decided to release their players from the camp for four to five days.

Manager of Brothers Union Club Amer Khan said, “It is good decision from BFF to stop the league. We will start our camp soon.”

Regarding releasing foreign players, the clubs are in double minds.

Kings official Minhaz said “there are some restrictions on international travels. At this moment, we can’t give them permission to go to their home countries.”

On the other hand Amer Khan said, “If foreign players want to go home for passing times with their family in this situation, then we can’t stop them.”

However, most of all the clubs have taken necessary step to ensure safety of their players from corona virus.

According to club officials, they are working regularly to clean the club tent as well as practice ground along with practice equipment.

Clubs and BFF officials informed that if corona virus don’t spread out so much, then they will start league in the first and 2nd week of April.

The Bangladesh Premier League football already competed its six rounds.