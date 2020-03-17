Will build Bangladesh as ‘Sonar Bangla’, vows PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday vowed to build Bangladesh as ‘Sonar Bangla’ in the near future as Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman wanted to ensure a better and decent life for the people of this country.



“We must build ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by you (Bangabandhu). The day is not far away. It’s our commitment to you,” she said while addressing the nation during the formal inauguration of the ‘Mujib Borsho’ celebrations marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation.



Noting that Bangladesh now enjoys a dignified position in the world stage, the Prime Minister said the country will have to march forward further to establish it as a hunger- and poverty-free and developed one as dreamt by the Father of the Nation.



On the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, she called upon the young generation to love the country and its people as well as build themselves as worthy citizens for moving with dignity in the world arena.



“My appeal to today's children, teenagers and youth generation is that you’ll love the country and the people of the country. This freedom we earned in exchange for many sacrifices. So, you’ll have to build yourselves as worthy citizens so that you can move keeping your head high as an independent nation in the world stage,” she said in her speech telecast by Bangladesh Television and different private TV channels.



Sheikh Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu, also urged the young generation to develop their life with the ideals of the Father of the Nation and love the people as he did.



She extended the greetings of the ‘Mujib Borsho’ to all the citizens of Bangladesh living at home and abroad as well as all the people of the world.



The ‘Mujib Borsho’ celebrations started with fireworks at 8pm at historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the city marking the birth centenary of the greatest Bangalee of all times and architect of independent Bangladesh.



President Md Abdul Hamid also addressed the nation during the inauguration of the ‘Mujib Borsho’.



Recalling the dedications and sacrifices Bangabandhu made for the wellbeing of the people of this country, the Prime Minister said he gifted this country named Bangladesh. “He had given the Bangalees the dignity of identity as a nation.”

Noting that Bangabandhu was born on March 17, 1920 in this Bangla, she said he sacrificed his all happiness and comforts going to struggle throughout his life for freeing the miserable people from the curse of hunger and poverty.

Sheikh Hasina said he was imprisoned again and again. “The sufferings of people moved him. He had not hesitated to make any sacrifice for establishing the rights of the unhappy people.”

“The great leader had emerged as the nearest and dearest one to the sons of this Bangla. So, he is Bangabandhu,” said she said.

Sheikh Hasina said the Father of the Nation used to get shocked at the sufferings and miseries of the people from his early age. “He donated his clothes, books and umbrellas to the needy people and also shared his own food. During the famine, he used to donate rice from the stock of his home,” she added.

“He found joy in doing something for the people. There was no demand for his life,” said she said.

The Prime Minister recalled with profound respect all the martyrs of August 15, including the great leader Bangabandhu and his family members, four national leaders and all martyrs of the Liberation War.



She said brutal bullets of the killers took away the Father of the Nation and made his body bloodstained. “They tried to erase the name of Bangabandhu from the history of Bangladesh, but they couldn’t do so,” she added.



“The killers could not realise that your blood would spill over entire Bangladesh from the stairs of your Road-32 residence, and would give birth to crores of Mujibs,” said Sheikh Hasina.



Mentioning that the people of Bangladesh have awakened in search of truth, she said history cannot be erased and truth cannot be covered with lies.



The Prime Minister said the world has come to know about Bangladesh following the great sacrifices of Bangabandhu. “Today, your (Bangabandhu’s) birth centenary is being celebrated not only in Bangladesh, but also across the world,” she said.



She said the ‘Mujib Borsho’ celebrations will continue till the March 26, 2021 through different programmes throughout the year. The celebrations will end with observance of the golden jubilee of the country’s independence, she said.



About the outbreak of novel coronavirus across the world, Sheikh Hasina said inauguration ceremony of the ‘Mujib Borsho’ has been put on hold and the visits of the foreign guests to Bangladesh have been following the emerging situation.

She extended her thanks and gratitude to the King of Bhutan, Nepalese President, Indian Prime Minister, UN Secretary General and OIC Secretary General for sending video messages on the occasion of the ‘Mujib Borsho’.



In this context, the Prime Minister said it is not Bangladesh alone, rather many friendly countries and different international organisations, including Unesco and OIC, have also become part of the ‘Mujib Borsho’ celebrations.

In her address, she extended her gratitude to the countrymen for creating the opportunity for her party – Bangladesh Awami League-- to celebrate the Mujib Borsho by giving mandate to run the government for last the three consecutive terms.



On behalf of her and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, Sheikh Hasina expressed gratitude to the people from all ages and classes of Bangladesh.



At the inaugural ceremony, television channels aired different songs Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

