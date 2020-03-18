Diner Sheshe





"She's the sister I've never had and never knew I needed! We started off as 'online friends' but when we met for the first time, I felt a connection like never before! But in the initial years, I'd avoid meeting her and often wondered why she never gave up on meeting me; until that one afternoon.





Mom was complaining of a really bad stomach ache and we had to rush her to the hospital. When the doctor told us that it was serious and she'd have to be operated on, I was shaken up. I'm a single child and extremely attached to mom; so the news devastated me-- I went blank.





And suddenly, my phone rang. When I looked at her name on the screen, the only words I spoke were, 'You have to meet me, right now!' She'd called me after a really long time, but understood the urgency in my voice and came to the hospital immediately. Seeing how scared I was, she gave me a hug and I broke down.





She quickly took control of the situation-- speaking to the doctors, getting mom's tests done and even getting her medicines after the operation. For that one week, I was in such a bad place, I don't know what I would've done without her. She was so strong and such a support for me and my family.





Ever since, we've been inseparable. Not a day goes by that we don't meet each other. And two years ago, she started tying me Rakhi and it was only after that incident that I realized the meaning of the string. But trust me, even today; she's still the one protecting me most of the time."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

